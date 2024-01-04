© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNCW Blue Logo Sticker
American Songcatcher

Local Focal: Jackson Pines - The Pine Barrens Folk Music

Published January 4, 2024 at 2:50 PM EST

Today, we proudly present the sixth installment of the LOCAL FOCAL series, where we’re collaborating with artists around the country to share unique and lesser-known musical history. Our narrator today is Joe Makoviecki (mackavecky) who brings to the surface a near century-old lineage, the story of New Jersey's own first family of folk music, The Ridgeways, who settled in a territory deep in South Jersey known as The Pine Barrens, and whose music faded into obscurity for several decades until recently.

American Songcatcher
Stay Connected