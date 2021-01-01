Roland Dierauf was the pseudonym for a 19th century London art collector. At one time he owned the world's finest collection of porcelain gnomes. In 1912, approaching old age and increasingly eccentric, he left London abruptly to travel to Mexico, where he hoped to join the Revolution. He was never seen or heard from again.

In recent years, a persistent myth has sprung up, claiming that Roland Dierauf is still alive, living now in the mountains of North Carolina and working at an odd little radio station that sometimes hires people like him. According to the myth, he now looks much like the porcelain gnomes he once collected.

