Benjamin Diepholz

A lifelong WNCW listener, Benjamin grew up in the region, tuning in alongside his father on long drives, developing an early love for NPR and diverse music. A visual artist and poet, he has always been attuned to sound and rhythm, studying multiple instruments in his youth and drawing inspiration from the musicians he’s met along the way. On his show, Benjamin follows the ARC Overnight formula while weaving in poetry to open listeners to new perspectives and experiences. A native of the area, he is passionate about sharing music that might otherwise go unheard, carrying forward the legacy of Rob Daves and his diverse musical vision. Benjamin’s motto: never stop listening.