Peak of the Week
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Peak of the Week for April 29th: Esther Rose - How Many Times

Published April 22, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT
Thursday Night at 8pm

Esther Rose – How Many Times

Rose expands her alt-country sound beautifully, with equally beautiful, surprisingly uplifting songs. Surprising only because she has had a tough couple of years (as have most of us!). She describes this album as symbolizing an awakening: “It’s not really about feeling better, it’s about feeling it, whatever it is.”

