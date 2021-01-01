Design Contest Rules

WNCW Design Contest Terms and Conditions

How to Submit a Design

Design submissions must be emailed to contest@wncw.org with the above form completely filled out and signed. Graphic Specs:

Design must be one color

Minimum resolution of 300 dpi and at least 6” in width and 6” in height.

Acceptable file formats: .JPG, .JPEG, .TIF, .TIFF, .EPS (.TIFF/.TIF formats should be flattened. .EPS formats should have all type converted to vector paths, traced/outlined)

RGB colorspace only

Max file size is 60mb

The prizewinner must be able to submit an editable file once his/her design is chosen. Submission Deadline: Sunday, July 7th, 2013 at midnight.

Eligibility Restrictions

Contest is open to U.S. residents 18 years of age and older. WNCW employees and their families are not eligible to enter any contest conducted by WNCW. Designers may submit multiple entries.

Selection of Winner

WNCW Staff will select the best and most fitting design. WNCW will notify prizewinner by phone, mail and/or email. WNCW is not responsible for any mechanical telephone error, failure or omission; lost or misdirected mail, faxes or e-mail; neglect on the part of the US Postal Service; or e-mail service disruption. WNCW reserves the right at any time to award prize to another eligible prizewinner selected by the staff in the event the original prizewinner does not meet eligibility requirements. If a prizewinner fails to accept the prize for any reason, no make-good prize will be awarded nor will there be replacements for the forfeited prize. All decisions of station management with regard to the awarding of prize, the selection of prizewinners and the interpretation of these rules are final. Each entrant, by virtue of entering the contest, agrees to accept the decision of the station as final.

Conditions

Prize is not transferable, assignable or redeemable for cash. By participating in the contest, the winner agrees to have his or her name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest without additional financial or other compensation. By entering, participants agree to release, discharge and hold harmless WNCW and Isothermal Community College, including all officers, directors, employees, volunteers and sponsors from any and all liability, loss, damage or injury resulting from participation in this promotion. WNCW, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person for tampering with the entry process or with the operation of the WNCW website or who is otherwise in violation of the rules.

When a designer makes a submission, he/she gives permission to WNCW to use the submitted design for promoting the contest, including but not limited to on Facebook, Website, etc.

All entries including designs become the property of WNCW. The chosen design will be printed on the Fall 2013-Spring 2014 Station T-shirt. The design may also be featured in marketing material, including but not limited to Website, Print Ads, Facebook, and other promotional materials. He or she will receive the WNCW Prize. No royalty fees or payment will be made for this design.

WNCW Prize Details

The prizewinner will receive a Fall 2013-Spring 2014 Station T-shirt and a variety of WNCW Membership Premiums.

Right to Make Changes

WNCW reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including the substitution of a prize of equivalent or greater value, which will become effective upon announcement.

WNCW reserves the right to make any necessary changes to the artwork for screen printing.

No Purchase Required

There is no purchase or donation necessary. Void where prohibited.

Responsibilities

WNCW is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

