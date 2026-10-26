Enter to win a Grand Package of shows at Blume Studios in Charlotte!

Blume Studios Grand Package includes tickets for two to each show below:

11/12 Leonardo Vs Michelangelo

10/9 -11/22 Clue: Murder on the Menu includes meal

12/17 The Magicians Table includes cocktails

Enter the contest here. Please enter only once per person. We will remove duplicate entries before selecting the winner. YES, REALLY!!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, available here.