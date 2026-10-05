Enter to win tickets to Appalachia Sings: A Bluegrass and Choral Spectacular!

Get ready to experience the front porch in the concert hall with Appalachia Sings! A toe-tapping, heart-lifting bluegrass and choral bash!

Appalachia Sings! A Bluegrass and Choral Spectacular

Get ready for an unforgettable in-person experience filled with sensational bluegrass artists Josh Goforth and Zoe & Cloyd, followed by Western Carolina University Concert Choir directed by Dr. Allison Thorpe. The concert will culminate with a performance by a mass choir of select high school singers led by EMMY®-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated composer Jake Runestad. Appalachia Sings! brings together the best of both worlds for a night of joyful music. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary celebration of Appalachian sounds!

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, available here.