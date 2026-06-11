Enter to win tickets to Mistress of Puppets -- An All-Female Metallica Tribute

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Mistress of Puppets is the nation’s only all-female Metallica tribute, delivering a powerful live experience that captures the raw energy of Metallica’s legendary shows. With crushing guitars, commanding vocals, and a stage presence that throws fans straight into the snake pit, the band has shared stages with artists such as Nita Strauss and delivered high-voltage performances at venues across Texas, Virginia, and North Carolina. From Creeping Death to Master of Puppets, Mistress of Puppets doesn’t just play the music—they unleash it.