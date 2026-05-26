Enter to win tickets to Hansel & Gretel - An Appalachian Musical Retelling

Hansel & Gretel

An Appalachian Musical Retelling

by Ben Mackel

Presented by: Be Young. A Theatre Collective

Performed at the North Carolina Stage Company, 15 Stage Lane in Asheville.

This haunting reimagining of the classic Grimm tale, now set in 1940 Appalachia, features a soulful, live score of banjo, guitar, and spoons. The story follows a family as they navigate the hardships of the Great Depression through bravery, trust, loss, and love. It is a timeless journey that is authentic, heart-wrenching, and hopeful—mountain theatre for folks of all ages.

Five professional actor/musicians: Will Hartz, Dax Dupuy, Ben Mackel, Glenna Grant, Betsy Bisson

Enter the contest for Friday, June 12th at 7 pm here.

Enter the contest for Saturday, June 13th, at 10 am or 2 pm here (the winner may choose their preferred time). Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.

