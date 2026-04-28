Enter to win passes with camping to Spring Skunk Music Festival!

The winner will get 4-day passes for two and one tent camping pass.

Lineup includes: Darrell Scott, Kim Richey, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Brennen Leigh, Sweet Megg and many more WNCW favorites!

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.