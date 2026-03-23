Win 'em before you can buy 'em! Brandi Carlile in Greenville and Asheville!

An Acoustic Evening with Brandi Carlile

Two dates in our area!

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 27th. But you can purchase them in advance here on Thursday from 10 am to 10 pm EST. Use Password: BRANDI2026

Enter here for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the June 6th show in Greenville.

Enter here for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the June 10th show in Asheville.

Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.