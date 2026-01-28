Enter to win tickets to Suffs at the Peace Center!

Behind every powerful woman… are more powerful women.

Direct from Broadway comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Musical.

**These tickets are for opening night, Tuesday, February 24th.**

