Enter to win tickets to see Samara Joy!

At just 25, jazz vocalist Samara Joy has achieved extraordinary success, earning five Grammy Awards—including Best New Artist—alongside an NAACP Image Award, with a career that bridges jazz tradition and modern popularity. Hailed by critics and compared to legends like Sarah Vaughan, Joy has captivated audiences with her soulful interpretations of jazz standards and original compositions. A Bronx native from a musical family, she rose to prominence after winning the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and released acclaimed albums including Linger Awhile and Portrait. With appearances on major TV shows, viral popularity on TikTok, and performances at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall and the Village Vanguard, Joy continues to redefine jazz for a new generation, all while remaining committed to learning and evolving as an artist.