Enter to win tickets to Sacred Jazz for Social Justice with Warren Cooper

To honor Martin Luther King’s legacy and prepare for Black History Month, Warren will lead the audience through an experience of the liberatory message of African spirituals.

Warren Cooper is a seasoned artist, producer, and broadcaster who runs a production company in Philadelphia that nurtures the movement for non-violent justice and peace. As a performance artist, content creator, and musician, Warren pursues virtuosity as an ultimate vehicle of expression. His wide array of experience and passion for human rights, environmental justice, and spiritual health yield a uniquely flavored approach to putting a message in the music. As a movement activist, he continues to blend boundaries and create safe, open, and intentional spaces for conversations that incubate possibilities and pathways to peaceful ways of being.

His worldview was shaped by the coupled realities of growing up as a Black male in the shadow of Philadelphia’s 1964 race riots and by his father’s commitment to reaching (from a spiritual center) across cultures and sectors to build bridges of Beloved Community.

