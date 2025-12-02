© 2025 WNCW
Win 'em before you can buy 'em! Enter to win tickets to see Billy Strings in Greensboro!

Published December 2, 2025 at 10:05 AM EST

Monday, April 14, 2026 | First Horizon Coliseum | Greensboro, NC

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 5th at 10 am. You could win them first here!

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.
