Enter to win tickets to see Émigré

Join this special holiday show featuring Celtic folk songs, tunes & ballads alongside a Christmas-themed selection from Appalachia to Scotland.

Émigré performs a variety of music tracing the diaspora of the Irish and Scots across the ocean to North America. Their repertoire includes ballads and fiddle tunes from Great Britain and Ireland, as well as songs from the French-speaking regions of Canada, and melodies familiar in both Appalachia and the North Atlantic. The band’s name originates from the dispersal of people, ideas, and music that resulted from centuries of emigration from Ireland and Scotland, as well as from the unique music that emerged when these were combined with others from a world away. The sound of Émigré is characterized by rich vocal melodies in Scots Gaelic, French, and English, dynamic fiddle playing, and driving guitar accompaniment.

If you would like to read more about the event, visit https://dreamingstone.org/events/emigre-december-13th/

