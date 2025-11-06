Enter to win tickets to see Ways of Remembrance

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

This event is a continuation of the fall and winter concert series, “The Music That Reconnects.” Ways of Remembrance is a three-person ensemble that brings together the hypnotic talents of Aditi Sethi (Vocals), M.D., Jay Brown (Lead vocals, guitar & mouth harp), and Joel Karabo Elliott (Djembe & vocals).

If you would like to read more about the event, visit https://dreamingstone.org/events/ways-of-remembrance-nov-15th/

Aditi, Jay & Joel are providing a night of contemplative roots music, building upon a seasonal focus of remembering and honoring the cycles of life and death that weave us together. This event marks the second concert in “The Music That Reconnects” series, offering soul-illuminating sound that weaves together Indian and American folk and spiritual music. Aditi Sethi, M.D., works as a Hospice physician, is an end-of-life doula, and is the executive director of the Center for Conscious Living and Dying. Jay Brown is a musician and Hospice music therapist. Joel Karabo Elliot is a convener for Roots Grown Deep, a cross-continental ‘beyond genre’ musical and educational ensemble that curates a soundscape called Musical Ecology, supported by a wider family of leaders working on regenerative projects.