Enter to win passes to the Albino Skunk Music Festival!

WNCW
Published September 4, 2025 at 1:49 PM EDT

October 2-4, 2025 | The Skunk Farm | Greer, SC

Winner will receive 3-day passes for two plus tent/car camping! Full details on the festival can be found here. Check out the lineup below. The Skunk Farm is located at 4067 Jordan Rd., Greer, SC.

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.
