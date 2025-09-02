© 2025 WNCW
Enter to win tickets to the Carolina Celtic Music Festival!

WNCW
September 2, 2025

September 26 & 27, 2025 | Fae Nectar Meadery | Lake Lure, NC

2nd annual Carolina Celtic Music Festival, a celebration of Celtic music and culture in Lake Lure, North Carolina. Hosted by Fae Nectar Meadery. Their Concert Hall and Medieval Tavern will transform into a vibrant showcase alive with Celtic music, dance, and cultural heritage in an immersive music experience for all ages.

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

Click here for full event details or to purchase tickets.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.
