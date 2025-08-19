© 2025 WNCW
Win 'em before you can buy 'em! Enter to win tickets to Drew & Ellie Holcomb in Charlotte!

WNCW
Published August 19, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT

February 12, 2026 | Knight Theater | Charlotte, NC

Drew & Ellie Holcomb - Never Gonna Let You Go Tour
Tickets on sale Friday 8/22 11am

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.
