© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enter to win tickets to the 2025 Grateful Dead Meet Up At The Movies!

WNCW
Published July 15, 2025 at 8:11 AM EDT

Beginning August 14th at participating theaters.

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. Winners will receive one pair of tickets valid at any participating theater.

Experience the 1977 classic THE GRATEFUL DEAD MOVIE like never before! Remastered for sound and picture by IMAX® in stunning 4K. From August 14 for a limited time only. Full details and a list of participating theaters at meetupatthemovies.com

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.
Contests