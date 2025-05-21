Enter to win tickets to The Concert For Hickory Nut Gorge!
Saturday, June 7 2-5:30 pm | Lake Lure Classical Academy’s Raptor Center | Lake Lure, NC
Lake Lure Music Festival Presents
The Concert for Hickory Nut Gorge
Featuring:
Appalachian Road Show
Zoe & Cloyd
Anya Hinkle, featuring Cilly Cardine
Nikki Talley with Jason Sharp
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.
Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.