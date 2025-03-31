© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fund is coming April 5th-11th. Pre-drive is happening now! Click here to donate.

Enter to win tickets to Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue in Asheville!

WNCW
Published March 31, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 8pm | The Orange Peel | Asheville, NC

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Ticket proceeds will directly support hurricane relief efforts in NC - organization(s) will be determined based on need after the event.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.
Contests