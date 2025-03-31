Enter to win tickets to Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue in Asheville!
Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 8pm | The Orange Peel | Asheville, NC
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.
Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.
Ticket proceeds will directly support hurricane relief efforts in NC - organization(s) will be determined based on need after the event.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.