Enter to win tickets to see Jane Monheit in Asheville!

With a voice that exudes warmth and sophistication, this dazzling jazz vocalist is renowned for her innovative interpretations of Great American Songbook standards, from ballads to blues. Catapulted to stardom at age 20 for her immense musical talent, Jane has spent the last two decades touring the globe, collaborating with jazz luminaries and legends, and appearing in guest performances on Late Night with David Letterman and Conan O’Brien, Good Morning America, The Tonight Show and more.

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.

