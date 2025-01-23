Enter to win tickets before you can buy them! Tedeschi Trucks Band with Little Feat in Charlotte.
Saturday, October 18, 2025 | PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, NC
Tedeschi Trucks Band With Very Special Guest Little Feat: Live in 25
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.
Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets. Tickets will be on sale to the general public on January 28th.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.