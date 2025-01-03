Enter to win tickets to see John Brown's "Little" Big Band featuring Shana Tucker!

A jazz ensemble made even more powerful with the riveting vocals of Shana Tucker.

GRAMMY nominated John Brown is a Jazz bassist, composer, educator and actor. He currently serves as Vice Provost for the Arts, Director of the Jazz Program and Professor of the Practice of Music at Duke University, The “little” Big Band features 11 musicians plus the uber talented vocalist Shana Tucker. Shana has a voice that defies categorization, effortlessly traversing genres and evoking a range of emotions. Her soul-stirring performances are imbued with passion and authenticity, drawing listeners into her nuanced world of song-storytelling and musical explorations.

