Enter To Win Tickets to see John Oates!

Part of An Appalachian Summer Festival at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC

8 pm at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

John Oates is one-half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates, as well as an accomplished solo artist. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The American Songwriters Hall of Fame, and recipient of the prestigious BMI Icon Award as well as numerous American Music, MTV awards, and multiple Grammy nominations.

Since forming his creative partnership with Daryl Hall in the early 1970s, they have gone on to record 21 albums, which have sold over 80 million units, making them the most successful duo in rock history. They have scored 10 number-one records, over 20 Top 40 hits, and have toured the world for decades. Their involvement in the original “Live Aid” concert and the groundbreaking “We Are the World” charity recording have further established them as legendary artists, who have personally and through their music, stood the test of time.