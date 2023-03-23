Enter to win a pair of tickets to the CODA Music Festival in Montreat, NC!
April 15, 2023 | Montreat College | Montreat, NC
The CODA music festival is a project by Montreat College Music Business students to gain experience creating a fun, family-friendly event that celebrates art and culture.
Lineup
Andrew Finn Magill
Ashes and Arrows
Laura Boosinger
Kaitlyn Baker
Pretty Little Goats
