Enter to win tickets to see Mavis Staples!

“I’m the messenger,” Mavis Staples said on the eve of her 80th birthday. “That’s my job — it has been for my whole life — and I can’t just give up while the struggle’s still alive. We’ve got more work to do, so I’m going to keep on getting stronger and keep on delivering my message every single day.”

Hailed by NPR as “one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace,” Staples is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate. She brings her powerful message and equally powerful voice to the Schaefer Center for a one-night-only experience.

“Her voice has only gained texture and power over the years.” — Pitchfork magazine

She “provides the comfort of a higher power.” — People magazine

