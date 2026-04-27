Zelda Fitzgerald Tribute: "Save Me the Waltz" with Cafe String Quartet - 6/06

A Night of Jazz Age History, Literature, and Classical Music in Black Mountain

Experience the life and legacy of Zelda Fitzgerald at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts on Saturday, June 6th. Save Me the Waltz is a unique performance piece that interweaves the dramatic history of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald with world-class, live music from the Cafe String Quartet.

By attending this evocative event, you’ll immerse yourself in the feminine energies of the woman who painted, danced, and wrote her way through the 1920s. This performance honors Zelda’s artistic brilliance and her fight for autonomy against the backdrop of the Jazz Age, offering a deep dive into the true story behind the "Original Flapper" and literary legend. Through a blend of historical narrative and period-specific classical compositions, guests will enjoy a sophisticated evening that celebrates both our regional history and the vibrant local arts scene in historic Black Mountain.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 at the door. Secure your seat today for this magical, untamed journey through art and history.