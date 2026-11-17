WORLD-FAMOUS OPEN MIC NIGHT - 11/23
WORLD-FAMOUS OPEN MIC NIGHT - 11/23
Open Mic Night is back in November!
It’s running every Monday through the rest of the month ~ 11.16, 11.23, 11.30
Signups begin at 6 p.m. music starts at 6:30 p.m.
This is a FREE event!
This is your chance to play the stage at the Grey Eagle. Performers will be allowed 3 songs or 15 minutes. We cannot host bands or drum kits due to time restraints. We will provide all the sound equipment along with a engineer. We only have 8 open spots. and sign-ups fill up quickly.
Grey Eagle Music Hall – Special Event
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
Grey Eagle Music Hall – Special Event
185 Clingman Ave.Asheville, North Carolina 28801