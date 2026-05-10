Woody Wood and Abe Reid (of The Blue Rags) - 5/25-27

PATIO SHOW- LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

3 NIGHT RUN: 5.25, 5.26, 5.27

5PM DOORS // 6PM SHOW

WOODY WOOD & ABE REID (of The Blue Rags)

The Blue Rags were a revivalist, ragtime boogie-woogie band from Asheville. Woody and Abe are going to reignite that magic fire!

Aaron “Woody” Wood is an old soul as authentic as the foothills from which he emerged. When pressed on it, he calls his music “Cosmic Appalachian Soul.” He is steeped in the old Delta blues and the folk music from these mountains while fearlessly leaning into rock, soul and funk. It’s common to look around in the audience for his local shows and see lots of other musicians in the room just soaking in what Woody does. (from Where Y’at?)

Abe Reid is a North Carolina blues musician and one of the modern keepers of the Piedmont blues tradition. Reid won the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, one of the most respected competitions in blues music.

Happens on the following Dates:

May 25, 2026, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

May 26, 2026, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

May 27, 2026, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)