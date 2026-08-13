Winter Bingo - 12/06
Winter Bingo - 12/06
December 6, 2026 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Winter Bingo
Get into the winter spirit with Winter Bingo, cozy cocktails and mocktails, and fun music! Gather your friends, grab your cards, and settle in for an afternoon of bingo, prizes, drinks, and good times.
Entry Fee: $20 per person
Includes your entry and a pack of 8 Bingo cards — one for each round.
Boost Your Odds:
$5 for each additional single card.
$20 for a “Bundle of Five” additional cards.
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/winter-bingo/
White Horse Black Mountain
20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org