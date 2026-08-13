December 6, 2026 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Winter Bingo

Get into the winter spirit with Winter Bingo, cozy cocktails and mocktails, and fun music! Gather your friends, grab your cards, and settle in for an afternoon of bingo, prizes, drinks, and good times.

Entry Fee: $20 per person

Includes your entry and a pack of 8 Bingo cards — one for each round.

Boost Your Odds:

$5 for each additional single card.

$20 for a “Bundle of Five” additional cards.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/winter-bingo/