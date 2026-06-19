Western Wednesday at The Double Crown: Chase and Cassandra Williams + Cody Bolden and The Roadhands - 6/24
Western Wednesday at The Double Crown: Chase and Cassandra Williams + Cody Bolden and The Roadhands - 6/24
Western Wednesdays at The Double Crown in West Asheville, NC, is a weekly honky-tonk jam featuring live country music, dancing, and drinks.
Doors at 8pm. Show starts at 9pm.
$15 at the door.
The Double Crown
15
08:00 PM - 01:00 AM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Double Crown
Artist Group Info
Cody Bolden
Info@codybolden.com
The Double Crown
375 Haywood RdAsheville, North Carolina 28806