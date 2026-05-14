Weaverville's Music on Main - 6/13

The Weaverville Business Association is excited to host its annual Music on Main, Presented by AdventHealth

Saturday, June 13 | 4–9 PM | Downtown Weaverville

Join us for a summer night of live music, local eats, cold drinks, and community fun in the heart of Weaverville!

Live on Main Street:

4:00pm - Jackomo Cajun Country Band

5:30pm - MAMA

7:00pm - Holy Roller

What’s Happening:

+ Delicious food & drinks from local restaurants & breweries!

+ Kid Zone

+ Local vendors and community booths

+ Cold beer and wine available for purchase

+ Free parking at Weaverville Primary School

+ Family-friendly & FREE to attend!

South Main Street will be closed to traffic so you can dance, eat, and play all evening long.

Wristband required for outdoor alcohol purchases at the WBA Beer Tent— available at the Weaverville Business Association tent.

Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor, Advent Health!

This event wouldn't be possible without our amazing community sponsors:

Explore Asheville, Weaverville Realty, Goosmann, Rose, Colvard & Cramer, Twisted Laurel Restaurant Group,

Blue Mountain Pizza, Ballcrank Pickleball Club, Bill Boughton - Edward Jones, Blue Ridge Properties Group, Henco North Creative Imaging, Sineath Construction, Trout Insurance, Windsor Built Homes, The Inn at Amaris Farms, AudioNova, Maggie B's Wine & Specialty Store