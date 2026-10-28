© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas - 12/01

Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas - 12/01

A cappella sensation Voctave “bring a cappella music to a new dimension” (Jazz Weekly). This 11-member vocal ensemble performs beloved popular songs with intricate, irresistible harmonies. Their holiday spectacular includes a stocking full of holiday favorites from their chart-topping album.

Peace Center
$27.50-$55.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
Peace Center
300 S. Main Street
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
https://thepeacecenter.org/