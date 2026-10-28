Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas - 12/01
Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas - 12/01
A cappella sensation Voctave “bring a cappella music to a new dimension” (Jazz Weekly). This 11-member vocal ensemble performs beloved popular songs with intricate, irresistible harmonies. Their holiday spectacular includes a stocking full of holiday favorites from their chart-topping album.
Peace Center
$27.50-$55.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org