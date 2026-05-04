Victoria Chang and Leslie Jamison / Author Readings - 5/15

Looking Glass Rock Writers’ Conference faculty members Victoria Chang and Leslie Jamison will give a public reading of their work on Friday, May 15 at 7:30 pm at Brevard College’s Porter Center for Performing Arts. Free and open to the public, the evening will include readings, audience Q&A, and a book signing.

Victoria Chang is a poet and Guggenheim Fellow whose work explores grief, identity, and memory through innovative forms. Her collection Obit won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the PEN Voelcker Award, and was named a New York Times Notable Book. She is also the author of With My Back to the World, winner of the Forward Prize for Best Collection of Poetry.

Leslie Jamison is an award-winning essayist and memoirist known for her probing, lyrical explorations of human experience. Her collection The Empathy Exams was a New York Times bestseller and winner of the Graywolf Press Nonfiction Prize. She is also the author of The Recovering and Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story.

Presented by the Transylvania County Library Foundation and Brevard College as part of the Looking Glass Rock Writers’ Conference, this event is one of two public readings featuring this year’s faculty. Novelist David Joy will give a separate reading on Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 pm at the Transylvania County Library.

Highland Books will be on-site with books available for purchase, and authors will be available to sign copies following the event.