Van Morrison Tribute: One Irish Rover Band

Putting together the best of the old, new, and eclectic songs of Van Morrison that span over 6 decades of musical genius has been daunting but delivering it in a several hours show has been painstaking for both me and the musicians. Our goal was to achieve and recreate the feel of his live performances in look, sound, style and presence which was incredibly challenging. I respectfully believe we met the goal we were shooting for. Van fans will be the real judge of that!

Since 1967 I have savored every album and recording while singing along to the incredibly melodic and mystical Irish genius of George Ivan Morrison (Van’s) musical works. I have always been taken by the spiritual intent of his writings and interesting combinations of rhythmic creativity that is uniquely Van Morrison’s signature and ever changing style.

I felt compelled to keep Sir Van’s magic and spirit of his incredible musical genius alive and going across his 5-decade career. I hope I have done that. It has certainly been both a blessing and honor to help recreate his music and presence which has been my objective.

Take a ride with me through Vans collection of Blues, Soul and Rock ballads all blended in a Celtic Stew of uplifting beats, heart- felt searching for understanding, soul touching melodies, and jazzy compilations that deliver you back to a rustic Irish Pub somewhere in the countryside of Ireland where the beer, Irish whiskey and music are flow warmly together until the “we hours of the mornin”.

It has long been a passion of mine to present some of the greatest music on the planet composed and written by ‘Van the Man” Morrison. Join me in that celebration!