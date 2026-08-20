Join URSA Asheville at White Horse Black Mountain for an evening of live jazz, improvisation, and musical collaboration featuring the Constellation Orchestra and Asheville’s vibrant jazz community.

Admission: One ticket covers both the open rehearsal and jazz jam. Tickets are required for all audience members, whether attending one portion of the evening or both. Musicians participating in the jam receive free admission.

6:00–7:30 PM | Constellation Orchestra Open Rehearsal

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process as the Constellation Orchestra explores arrangements, develops musical ideas, and brings new music to life.

8:00–10:00 PM | Open Jazz Jam Session

The stage opens to local jazz musicians for an evening of improvisation and collaboration. Musicians are invited to join in, while audiences can enjoy the spontaneity and energy of live jazz.

Presented by URSA Asheville, a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting, renewing, and sustaining the arts through creative collaborations and musical experiences.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/ursa-open-session-jazz-jam-1-20/