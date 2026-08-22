Tuatha Dea brings together Celtic traditions, Appalachian roots, and high-energy rock for a sound that defies easy categorization. Born from a family drum circle, the band blends driving percussion, powerful vocal harmonies, electric guitar, and traditional instrumentation into a distinctive style of progressive Americana.

Drawing inspiration from the music of Scotland and Ireland, Appalachian blues, and modern rock, Tuatha Dea moves effortlessly between haunting ballads and explosive, rhythm-driven performances. Their music celebrates storytelling, heritage, and the shared experience of live music, with audience participation playing a central role in their shows.

Known for their dynamic stage presence and eclectic sound, Tuatha Dea has performed nationally and internationally and contributed to *The New Bristol Sessions*, a project celebrating the historic 1927 Bristol recordings.

Website: https://tuathadea.com/

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/tuatha-dea-3-20/