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Tryon Riding and Hunt Club - 93rd Any and All Dog Show - 11/01

Tryon Riding and Hunt Club - 93rd Any and All Dog Show - 11/01

The Tryon Riding & Hunt Club will host its 93rd Annual Any and All Dog Show on Sunday, November 1st at Harmon Field (Equestrian side) from 1-3pm with registration beginning at noon. Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome to enter this light-hearted show. Classes include, biggest and smallest dog, best costume, best trick, best rescue and dog that looks most like its owner. A family fun event and all are welcome!

Harmon Field
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Tryon Riding & Hunt Club
612-619-2195
office@trhc.org
Tryonridingandhuntclub.org
Harmon Field
117 Harmon Field Road
Tryon, North Carolina 28782
https://tryon-nc.com/services/parks-recreation/