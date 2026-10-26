Tryon Riding and Hunt Club - 93rd Any and All Dog Show - 11/01
Tryon Riding and Hunt Club - 93rd Any and All Dog Show - 11/01
The Tryon Riding & Hunt Club will host its 93rd Annual Any and All Dog Show on Sunday, November 1st at Harmon Field (Equestrian side) from 1-3pm with registration beginning at noon. Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome to enter this light-hearted show. Classes include, biggest and smallest dog, best costume, best trick, best rescue and dog that looks most like its owner. A family fun event and all are welcome!
Harmon Field
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Tryon Riding & Hunt Club
612-619-2195
office@trhc.org
Harmon Field
117 Harmon Field RoadTryon, North Carolina 28782