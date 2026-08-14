Tropidelic with Mihali + Mellodose - 02/02/27

STANDING ROOM ONLY

TROPIDELIC

A musical lighthouse, shining a resilient light for everyone that has had to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, Tropidelic has arrived on the national stage. Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, a city rich in character and music history, this six-piece performance powerhouse carves their own path with an independent mentality. Front man Roads, explores feelings more than sounds, seeing where the emotional travel can take him, while valuing being comfortable and honest.

There is a sense of seeing where the music can go on every track they release. As an everyman-band making music to overcome life’s obstacles, the “goals” that Tropidelic made when starting the band have all been surpassed. Roads says of the band’s future, “I’m nose to the grindstone. It’s going great and I am going to keep going.”

Recent highlight moments include a first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game followed by a live performance for the entire stadium; an adopted highway in their hometown; producing two of their own music festivals (Sunny Days and Everwild Music Festival); tens of millions of streams of Tropidelic’s music; appearances at major US festivals such as Okeechobee, Beach Life, and Tortuga; tours with The Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco, and 311; and multiple performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

MIHALI

For Mihali, music behaves much like a living being. It grows, it matures, and it changes with a sentient consciousness and with whims of its own. And just like music, the Vermont-based singer, songwriter, guitarist, and co-founder of rock outfit Twiddle continues to evolve, using his gift as one of the strongest modern-day songwriters, guitarists and performers to bring healing vibes and unforgettable songs to the world.

His 2022 record, Effection [released via Ineffable Records], was a ten-track body of work that intertwines reggae spirit, fluid soundscape architecture, and invigorating mantras meant to be chanted aloud in a packed venue. With support from reggae and roots rock mainstays like Iration, Chadwick Stokes (of Dispatch), The Movement, The Elovaters, Jacob Hemphill (of SOJA), and Iya Terra, Effection effectively brought Mihali into the reggae spotlight, landing him on tour with SOJA and G. Love & Special Sauce in 2024.

Continually growing and transforming with his music, Mihali released two albums in 2025 – his 3rd studio record, Before The Dream [May 2, 2025] and his 4th studio record Yestermorrow [November 7, 2025], both via Ineffable Records. The two records spanned Mihali’s musical and songwriting capabilities, delving into his personal psyche and delivering messages about life and vibes meant for a day on the beach or a smoke sesh with friends.

MELLODOSE

Mellodose is the music of Puerto Rican artist & songwriter, Marco Mar. Having fallen in love with roots reggae & dub music early in life, the weight of the Jamaican genres is apparent in Mellodose’s music, though he often incorporates hip-hop, reggaeton, and indie pop elements as well. With over 40 million streams across platforms in just a few years since his launch, Mellodose has been added to over 100,000 Spotify user playlists.