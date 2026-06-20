Treska's Sunset Concert Series - The Wilder Flower - Saturday, June 27th

The Wilder Flower is coming to Treska's on Saturday, June 27th! Join us lakeside for the first show of Treska’s Sunset Concert Series—three unforgettable evenings featuring incredible performers on our Pavilion Stage at Highland Lake. We encourage guests to arrive early to enjoy a relaxed dinner and live opening set before the main performance begins, as the evening is designed to create an intimate, focused listening experience for both artist and audience. Come unwind with great food, beautiful scenery, and live music as the sun sets over the lake.

The Wilder Flower is a dynamic trio blending folk, Americana, bluegrass, and old‑time influences into a fresh, harmony‑rich sound. They bring together banjo, fiddle, and guitar to create music that feels both rooted and distinctly their own.

About the Event:

4:45 PM — Doors open

4:45–6:00 PM — Dinner service from Treska’s Kitchen

5:15–6:00 PM — Opening musical performance by Blue Ghost Duo

6:30–8:00 PM (approx.) — MainStage performance

During MainStage: Drinks available; dinner service concluded, small bites still available