Treska's Sunset Concert Series - Mac Arnold and Plate Full O' Blues - Saturday, July 25th

About Mac Arnold and Plate Full O' Blues

Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues carry a remarkable legacy rooted in the early days of American blues and R&B. Arnold’s musical journey began in his youth in South Carolina, where he played in a high school band that occasionally featured a young James Brown on piano. After honing his craft, he moved to Chicago in the mid‑1960s, where he was quickly recruited by Muddy Waters—an opportunity that placed him at the center of the electric blues movement alongside legends like Otis Spann and John Lee Hooker. Over the years, he performed and recorded with icons including B.B. King and Otis Redding, and later worked in Los Angeles on projects like Soul Train before stepping away from the industry for a time. Now back on stage with Plate Full O’ Blues, Arnold brings decades of experience, storytelling, and groove to a sound that blends blues, soul, and funk into an energetic and deeply authentic live performance.

About the Event

4:45 PM — Doors open

4:45–6:00 PM — Dinner service from Treska’s Kitchen

5:15–6:00 PM — Opening musical performance by Highway 52

6:30–8:00 PM (approx.) — MainStage performance

During MainStage: Drinks available; dinner service concluded

We encourage guests to arrive early to enjoy a relaxed dinner and live opening set before the main performance begins, as the evening is designed to create an intimate, focused listening experience for both artist and audience. Come unwind with great food, beautiful scenery, and live music as the sun sets over the lake.