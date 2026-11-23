Come be part of a beloved tradition when Tosco Music will once again transform Knight Theater into Charlotte's living room for an evening of holiday songs and singalongs!

As with all Tosco Music Parties (TMPs), the evening will feature an eclectic mix of more than a dozen diverse performers and plenty of singalongs led by John Tosco and the TMP House Band & Singalong Choir. Enjoy your favorite holiday tunes, classic and contemporary songs of the season, and even some fresh originals, delivered in a variety of musical genres by local, regional, and national acts!

Performers include:

Denver Bierman - Big Band

Brighter Day Community Choir - Gospel Choir

The Biscuit Eaters - Family Bluegrass Band

Mandyl Evans - R&B Vocalist

Phillip Howe - Jazz Pianist

NWSA "Sleigh SIsters" Ensemble - Contemporary Vocal Ensemble

David Tang’s TENBAS Quartet - A cappella Quartet

Two Bird Stone - Americana band

John Doll & Hudson Abrams - Classical Guitar Duo

Charlotte Marie - Vocalist

Delaney Nolan - Vocalist

and more!

TMPs are great for the whole family and showcase performers of all ages, including youth! Families with young children can enjoy a full show in the first half alone, with 8 performances and 4 singalongs before intermission begins at 9pm.

Come celebrate the season with Tosco Music at Knight Theater! Tickets start at $15.50 before taxes and fees, and groups of 6 or more receive a 20% discount with code GROUP20.Save an additional 15% (ticketing charge) when you buy in person at any Blumenthal Box Office.

BUY TICKETS at toscomusic.org

