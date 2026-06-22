Tony McManus in concert - 7/16

Prepare for an unforgettable evening of music as world-renowned Celtic guitar master Tony McManus takes the stage at BMCA on July 16 at 7:30 pm. Described by guitar aficionados as one of the greatest acoustic players of our time, McManus will captivate the audience with his intricate fingerstyle technique and breathtaking arrangements. Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness a global acoustic icon perform live in an intimate local setting! Tickets are $25.