Toe River Chamber Ensemble Upcoming Free Concerts - 6/09

For Immediate Release: Toe River Chamber Ensemble Upcoming Concerts

The Toe River Chamber Ensemble invites you to their two free concerts this season for an evening of live orchestral music.

The Annual Spring Concert will be held Tuesday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church on the Burnsville Square. A second outdoor performance is scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, June 30, 7 pm at Homeplace Beer Company, weather permitting. Both events are open to the public; donations are warmly appreciated and help support the ensemble’s ongoing work.

Director R. Kevin Paul will lead the ensemble in a program of classic and spirited selections. Known for his enthusiasm, humor, and dynamic leadership, Paul keeps the musicians energized with engaging and challenging repertoire.

Founded in 1976, the Toe River Chamber Ensemble is a true community orchestra, bringing together 25–30 volunteer musicians from Yancey, Mitchell, and Madison counties. Members span a wide range of ages and professions, united by their shared love of music and weekly rehearsals.

Originally organized under Toe River Arts, the ensemble became an independent organization in November 2022. The group extends its gratitude to Toe River Arts for decades of support and partnership.

The ensemble is a North Carolina nonprofit, unincorporated organization and relies solely on community donations. The musicians also express deep appreciation to First Baptist Church, which generously provides rehearsal and performance space.

For updates and additional information, visit the ensemble on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/toeriverchamberensemble