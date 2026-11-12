Toe River Chamber Ensemble and Community Choir present Handel's Messiah

Local musicians and singers will join forces to present the Christmas portion of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah during a free community concert on the Burnsville town square.

The performance will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located on the historic square. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, though donations are accepted.

The concert brings together the Toe River Chamber Ensemble and a specially formed community chorus. Under the direction of conductor David Thayer, the combined groups will perform Part I of Handel’s classic—which tells the Christmas story—along with the famous "Hallelujah" chorus from Part III.

Preparing the piece has been a collaborative effort across the region. Toe River Chamber Ensemble Director R. Kevin Paul is leading instrumental rehearsals for the orchestra, while Thayer directs vocal rehearsals for the community choir.

In recent years, local ensembles have used seasonal concerts to foster regional healing and togetherness. Organizers say this December's performance continues that tradition by offering neighbors an accessible evening of holiday music close to home.

Because seating at First Baptist Church is expected to fill quickly, concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early.

For more information, visit toeriverchamberensemble.org or follow the ensemble on Facebook at facebook.com/toeriverchamberensemble.

