Toe River Arts Studio Tour - 6/05-07
Toe River Arts Studio Tour - 6/05-07
Tour River Arts Studio tour, celebrating over 100 local artisans from Yancey, Mitchell and Avery Counties. Interact with local artisans in their studios and galleries. Celebrating 50 years of supporting the arts in Western North Carolina.
Toe River Arts, Kokol Gallery
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Toe River Arts
(828)765-0520
info@toeriverarts.org
Toe River Arts, Kokol Gallery
269 Oak AvenueSpruce PIne, North Carolina 28777
828-765-0520
kathryn@toeriverarts.org