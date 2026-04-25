Thomas Wolfe's Buried Lives: Riverside Cemetery Tour - 5/09
Thomas Wolfe's Buried Lives: Riverside Cemetery Tour - 5/09
Join us for a tour of Riverside Cemetery as we piece together fact and fiction by highlighting many of the folks that inspired various characters in Wolfe’s works, as well as other notable Ashevillians.
The tour will begin at the front gate of Riverside Cemetery, with parking available along Birch Street and near the gate. Plan for two-hour leisurely paced tour!
Riverside Cemetery
10
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
8282538304
grant.holmstrom@dncr.nc.gov
Riverside Cemetery
53 Birch StAsheville, North Carolina 28801
8282538304
grant.holmstrom@dncr.nc.gov